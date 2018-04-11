FOOD & DRINK

'El Cafe' Brings Panini, Coffee, Smoothies And More To Parkside

A ham-and-cheese breakfast panini. | Photo: Jeffy Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
El Cafe, a new eatery with outdoor seating, has opened its doors at 1400 Taraval St. (at 24th Avenue) in Parkside.

The space is flooded with natural light, with murals covering the interior walls. On the menu, look for hot paninis, like the El Frances (brie, ham, tomato and pesto on a sourdough baguette), and salads and breakfast items like the egg and cheese croissant. The cafe also sells fresh fruit, muffins, biscotti and bagels.

For coffee lovers, there are a variety of hot and cold options, including smoothies, an iced latte, a macchiato, a Mexican mocha and an affogato (an espresso shot over vanilla ice cream).
Coffee and a jalapeno bagel.

With a five-star rating out of two Yelp reviews, El Cafe has already made a good impression.

"Great coffee, but my favorites are the latte and cappuccino--goes well with a breakfast panini," wrote Mario P. "The waffles are delicious with strawberries, bananas and blueberries, and whipped cream on top."

Yelper Joselyn G. added, "El Cafe is the new place in town! I just tried their coffee and I fell in love."

El Cafe is open weekdays from 6am-7pm, and from 7am-7pm on weekends.

Have you come across a new (or closing) restaurant? Text your tip and a photo to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Oakland Eats: 'Dosirak Shop' Opens In Adams Point, 'Portofino Café' Shutters, More
Beloved Berkeley bakery closing after 60 years
Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce
SF Eats: Castro 'Illy Caffé' Reopens, 'Irving Pizza' Reborn, More
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Search efforts intensify for missing SoCal family of 4
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Mark Zuckerberg ends Day 2 of grilling by Congress
Zuckerberg faces tougher questions at House hearing
Assistant professor grades Zuckerberg's testimony
Show More
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
Mariah Carey goes public with bipolar disorder battle
Gov. Brown agrees to deploy troops to US-Mexico border
Mass casualty earthquake simulation held at Pittsburg community college
Airbnb gives North Carolina man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
More News