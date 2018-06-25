FOOD & DRINK

Emeryville's favorite Southeast Asian restaurants

Photo: Monster Pho 2/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southeast Asian fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southeast Asian restaurants around Emeryville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sriracha to produce a ranked list.

1. Monster Pho 2



Photo: Minh N. /Yelp

Topping the list is Monster Pho 2. Located at 3900 Adeline St. (between 39th Street and Yerba Buena Avenue), the wine bar and Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and more, is the highest rated Southeast Asian restaurant in Emeryville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 241 Yelp reviews.

On the menu, you can expect to find options like banh mi sandwiches, vermicelli noodles, beef ho, rice plates and more. Wash down the meal with your choice of beer, soft drink or wine.

2. Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine



Wings, mango chicken and Panang beef. | Photo: Sonnam M./Yelp

Next up is Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine, situated at 6520 Hollis St. (between 66th and 65th streets). With four stars out of 394 reviews on Yelp, the Thai spot has proven to be a local favorite.

You can expect to chow down on options like prawn rolls that are deep-fried and served with sweet & sour sauce, tom yum noodle soup, pad Thai, basil fried rice and more. (See the full menu here.)

In addition, the eatery offers happy hour specials during the week from 5-6:30 p.m. with $4 beers and wine, along with five appetizers for less than $7 each.

3. Likha



Lechon Kawali with house made Mang Thomas at their pop up at The Ramen Shop. | Photo: Robert P./Yelp

Likha, located at 4000 Adeline St. (at 40th Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the pop-up restaurant and Filipino spot 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews.

Led by Chefs Jan Dela Paz and Bobby Punla, you can find this Filipino pop-up restaurant inside sports bar Hometown Heroes. According to its website, the mission is "to share their culture through delicious, fresh food."

Menu offerings include garlic fries with banana ketchup, garlic, scallions and mayo; pork belly sisig rice with braised pork belly, eggs, fresh onions, cilantro and lime; and the beef short-rib kare-kare rice with braised pork belly, eggs, fresh onions, cilantro and lime. (Explore the full menu here.)
