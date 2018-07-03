FOOD & DRINK

Excelsior bar receives 1st SF-specific liquor license

Maple sage daiquiri. | Photo: Andrea Ferrucci/The Dark Horse Inn

By Hoodline
The state's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has issued its first San Francisco-specific Type 87 liquor license to the Excelsior's The Dark Horse Inn at 942 Geneva Ave. (at Mission Street), which previously only sold beer and wine.

The agency authorized five Type 87 non-transferable, neighborhood-restricted liquor licenses for on-site sales of beer, wine and spirits, which can be a boon for businesses seeking to expand their clientele. The new licenses are targeted to outer neighborhoods.

"We've been in the Excelsior for the last six years and there are a lot of vacant storefronts," said Sean Ingram, who co-owns the gastropub with Andrea Ferrucci. "The neighborhood needs a little rebranding."

The ability to expand The Dark Horse Inn's bar program could potentially increase revenue, said Ingram, especially "because there will be more stuff to offer in the neighborhood."
Photo: Taylor S./Yelp

The neighborhood-specific liquor licenses are the result of SB 1285, a law introduced by former state Senator Mark Leno. Sidestepping the traditional licensing process, Type 87 licenses are available only in the Portola, Bayview, Ocean Avenue, Excelsior, Outer Sunset, Parkside and Visitation Valley neighborhoods.

As we reported previously, the new licenses remove significant financial barriers, as most businesses are required to purchase liquor licenses on the secondary market, which can cost as much as $300,000, according to the Office of Economic and Workforce Development. A Type 87 license application runs $13,800.

The Dark Horse Inn is known for craft beers and an extensive list of Northern California wines, but Ingram and Ferrucci have now introduced craft cocktails to the menu.

Now you can expect to see variations on classics like an old fashioned, a Manhattan and an aviation, among others. "Over the weekend, we did something we called The Geneva Convention, with white rum, lime juice, tamarind and house-made orange bitters," Ingram said.
Sunday dinner special. | Photo: Andrea Ferrucci/The Dark Horse Inn

With a broader array of alcoholic beverages, "people are more excited," said Ingram. "We're seeing people coming in to have a few cocktails instead of beers, which increases our check average significantly."

So far, Ingram said bar revenue has stayed on par with previous months, "but we definitely took a dent out of our beer order now that we are ordering more liquor."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Inside Oakland's 5 newest restaurants
Poki Lab brings poke and bubble tea to Alameda
SF Eats: Kibatsu heads for Lower Haight, Samovar opens 4th location, more
New study reveals coffee drinking may boost life expectancy
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oakland Ghost Ship fire defendants reach plea deal, will avoid trial
Dumbarton Bridge reopens after overturned trailer cleared
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Water overwhelms Philadelphia streets
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
Consumer Catch-up: Drug prices rising, card skimmer warning
Family of Oakland teen Jahi McMath speaks in SF
San Jose braces for illegal fireworks
Show More
Facebook post threatens to call ICE on popular Chicago ice cream shop
VIDEO: Attorneys, victim's father speak about Ghost Ship fire plea deal
Police arrest suspect in shooting death of security guard in SF's Bayview
County Fire scorches over 70,000 acres, threatens structures
Think twice before buying used car seats
More News