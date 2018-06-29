FOOD & DRINK

Explore the newest eateries to open in Alameda

Monkey Thai. | Photo: Alex T./Yelp

Looking to check out the freshest new spots in Alameda?

From an ice cream shop to a Thai restaurant, read on for the newest hot spots to open around the island.

Rita's Italian Ice



Kids size in cookies and cream. | Photo: Mitzi W./Yelp

A South Shore newcomer, Rita's Italian Ice serves ice cream, frozen yogurt and desserts at 417 S. Shore Center.

You can find the new dessert shop inside the Alameda South Shore Center around the children's play area. Rita's Italian Ice has outposts all over the country and offers a wide array of summer desserts.

On the menu, look for Italian ices, Mistoshakes (Italian ice swirled with creamy custard), frozen custards, milkshakes and more. If you're looking for something a bit healthier, opt for a sugar free Italian ice.

Top Up



Taro milk tea with pearl. | Photo: Top Up/Yelp

New to 650 Central Ave., Suite G in West End is Top Up, a spot to score bubble tea, juice and smoothies.

The new boba shop has a variety of options, including nine fruit teas for $4.75. You can go for a peachy fruit tea, which is a black tea infused with peach puree and topped with peach slices and rainbow jelly; or the Violet Night, a green tea infused with blueberry mix topped with blueberry bursting boba.

Additionally, you'll also find milk teas, smoothies, cheesy creams and other refreshments for less than $6 each. Top up also has a ton of toppings available, from peach slices and aloe vera to coffee jelly, honey boba and more.

Monkey Thai



Barbecue beef, sticky rice and Thai spicy lime sauce. | Photo: John K./Yelp

A South Shore newcomer, Monkey Thai is a Thai spot that's located at 2210 S. Shore Center, Unit H.

The eatery, which replaced China Gourmet at Alameda South Shore Center, offers a large menu with more than 60 options for guests. Expect to chow down on items like pineapple fried rice ($13.95), beef noodle soup ($12.95), satay chicken ($9.95) and many more.

Wash it all down with Thai iced tea or iced coffee, nomyen (Thai syrup with milk), coconut water or soda.
