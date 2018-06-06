FOOD & DRINK

Farmers, cocktails, sake and craft spirits: 4 mouthwatering events

Photo: Shirley H./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers several opportunities to explore the local food and beverage landscape. From a craft spirits tasting to a sake, sushi and sumo shindig, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're looking for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Summer Cocktail Party at Bar Fluxus





Sip seasonal cocktails and beers while dancing the night away at Bar Fluxus' Summer Cocktail Party. Featured beverages include some of the artsy bar's exclusives -- including The Mistake, a tequila-based cocktail with a bittersweet red, lime, agave and an aromatized wine aperitif; and the Thanks Steve, a concoction of rum, whiskey, creme de cacao, curacao and orange bitters.

Oakland's DJ Sef, a familiar face at City Nights, Holy Cow and other local clubs, will keep the music spinning. And underground street artist Zack Wiseman will be on hand to paint live and challenge revelers to games of chess.

When: Friday, June 8, 9 p.m.- Saturday, June 9, 2 a.m.
Where: Bar Fluxus, 18 Harlan Place
Admission: Free with advance tickets; $10 at the door

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SF Craft Spirits Carnival at the Metreon




The eighth annual Craft Spirits Carnival takes place this Saturday and Sunday afternoons at the Metreon. With a complimentary glass in hand, guests will enjoy unlimited tastings of premium, handcrafted spirits from around the world.

When: Saturday, June 9, 1 p.m.- Sunday, June 10, 5 p.m.
Where: City View at The Metreon, 135 Fourth St., fourth floor
Admission: $100 general admission; $150 VIP access

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sake Sushi Sumo Showdown at Spark Social SF





Head down to Spark Social SF food truck park for a Sunday afternoon celebration of three Japanese traditions: sake, sushi and sumo. Expect sake bombs, some of the Bay Area's most innovative sushi chefs, and multiple dohyo rings hosting friendly sumo wrestling matches.

When: Sunday, June 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Spark Social SF, 601 Mission Bay Blvd. N
Admission: Children ages 10 and under receive free general admission; $5 general admission for adults; $15-$40 for additional experiences like sumo wrestling or all-you-can-drink sake

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CUESA's 25th Birthday Bash





This Sunday evening, the Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture celebrates 25 years of nourishing the local community through farmers markets, educational programs and sustainably grown food.

To mark the occasion, all are invited to a birthday feast crafted by 45 of the Bay's top restaurants -- including 4505 Meats, The Perennial and Starbelly -- as well as 20 spirit companies, wineries and breweries -- like Fort Point Beer Company, Oakland Spirits Company and Golden State Cider. Guests will mingle with farmers, chefs and change makers in the agriculture and culinary community, and enjoy live music, hands-on activities plus a few birthday surprises.

When: Sunday, June 10, 6-9 p.m.
Where: San Francisco Ferry Building, 1 Ferry Building
Admission: $140 general admission; $165 VIP access

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Show More
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
More News