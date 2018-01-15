FOOD & DRINK

FiDi's Newest 'Blue Bottle Coffee' Makes Its Debut

Blue Bottle Coffee has opened its newest location at 628 California St. (between Kearny & Quincy) in the Financial District.

Known for pour-over coffees, Blue Bottle offers a variety of blends, including an Ethiopian and Kenyan collection and single-origin beans from Costa Rica. (You can check out the full selection here.)

The Oakland-based roaster, which was recently acquired by Nestle, has been expanding throughout the US and internationally with its signature brand of espresso and single-origin coffees.

However, it also faced opposition when it aimed to move into the former Bean There space at 201 Steiner St. in the Lower Haight. After neighborhood protests, the Planning Commission denied the company a conditional use permit.

With just three reviews on Yelp thus far, the new branch of Blue Bottle Coffee currently has a 4.5-star rating.

Yelper Paul S. said his visit was "an amazing experience. The folks behind the bar took the time to explain the ideas behind the coffee and the difference between each drink. And when you finally get your coffee, pure pleasure. Definitely coming back again."

Blue Bottle Coffee is open weekdays from 6:30am-5:30pm and on weekends from 8:30am-3pm.
