Fifth Arrow bowls into Union Square with games, pizza, and cocktails

Fifth Arrow, a basement restaurant and bowling alley beneath recently-opened August Hall, is now slinging pizzas and craft cocktails after more than a year of renovations.
The space was a speakeasy in the 1930s and most recently housed the bar Slide under Ruby Skye nightclub, both of which closed last year.
The new venue's name comes from the fifth arrow on a bowling lane, which serves as a key aiming point for well-versed bowlers.
Fifth Arrow bar area
The restaurant includes a three-lane bowling alley, skee-ball machines, vintage video games, board games, and televisions for live sports.
Chef Joey Booterbaugh relocated from Los Angeles to craft Fifth Arrow's California-Italian food offerings. He most recently worked as the executive chef with the hospitality team that opened Bar Angeles and Cafe Birdie in Silver Lake and Highland Park, respectively.
Booterbaugh is working with Jordan Dunn, also of Padrecito, who is overseeing thefood and drink menu, which includes daily pizza options baked in a brick-lined Marsal oven, and a list of plates to share, such as salads, arancini, fried chicken, and pasta.
Daily pizza and craft cocktail offerings
One drink, Native Sons, is a hat-tip to the building's history, and includes mezcal, sherry, vermouth and a cherry.
The restaurant, open Tuesday through Sunday, will initially cater to concertgoers looking for food before or after shows at August Hall with dinner served from 5 - 11 p.m. and a late-night menu offered until 1 a.m.
Fifth Arrow seating area
The partners behind August Hall and Fifth Arrow include Bay Area business owners such as Nate Valentine (Umami, The Tipsy Pig, Padrecito, Harper & Rye), Scott Murphy (Eventbright, Snowglobe Music Festival), Chad Donnelly (Snowglobe Music Festival), and Justin Roja (Redford, Rambler, Barry's Bootcamp).
Bowling shoe rental area.
While the restaurant can serve as a meeting spot for concertgoers, the owners also hope the games and menu will attract other visitors and intend to offer a daytime menu and brunch in the near future.
Fifth Arrow is located at 420 Mason St. between Post and Geary.
