Find desserts & more at North Valley's new Sweethoney Dessert

Dessert fans, take heed: Sweethoney Dessert is a new spot in town where you can get your fix. Located at 1698 Hostetter Rd. in North Valley, the neighborhood newcomer takes pride "in handcrafting the freshest and finest authentic Hong Kong desserts with consistency and integrity," according to the business' website.
Keep an eye out for menu items like durian fruit, deep-fried calamari rings, mango pancakes, red bean with sesame rice balls, swallow's nest soup and more.
With a three-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Sweethoney Dessert has received a mixed response from its clientele.
Yelper Michelle W. noted, "The durian with grass jelly was good! Definitely worth the price. Strong durian flavor, and it's not too sweet. I would order it again if I visit this place a second time."
"The place was small but has a nice vibe," wrote Yelper Vinnie W. "The menu was huge. Service was ok. They gave us free tea, and the dessert came out fast. Other than that, they left us alone. Seeing how busy the place was, I didn't really care. I came for the food!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Sweethoney Dessert is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
