COLLEGE BASKETBALL

FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away lunch combos today

EMBED </>More Videos

Little Caesars giving away free pizza after UMBC's historic win. (KTRK)

When you take a trip to Little Caesars today, you can thank University of Maryland, Baltimore County's basketball team for the free lunch.

As a result of the team's historic win over No. 1 Virginia on March 16, Little Caesars is making good on their promise.

What was their promise? If "crazy happened" with a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed, they would give away free lunch combos on April 2.

The combo includes four slices of Little Caesars' deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.
