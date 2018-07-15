FOOD & DRINK

From pork to piñatas, get to know the freshest new businesses to launch in Vallejo

Kehaulani's Cafe. | Photo: Sara T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to explore the newest businesses to open in Vallejo? From a tropical brunch spot to a party supply store, read on for a list of the newest destinations to land recently.

Kehaulani's Cafe



Photo: Sara T./Yelp

Kehaulani's Cafe is a new Filipino-Hawaiian breakfast and brunch spot that's located at 38 Admiral Callaghan Lane. It's serving up comfort food like the Loco Moco (two eggs, beef short ribs and gravy over rice) and the Kalua Pork Benedict, made with pulled pork and poached eggs on Hawaiian toast.

Coffee is provided by local roasters Moschetti, to go with sweet bites like the rolls with guava butter and housemade donut holes with chocolate dipping sauce.

Tacos Baja Cali



Photo: Jose E L./Yelp

Drop in at 1 Rancho Square and you'll find Tacos Baja Cali, a new Mexican food truck, offering seafood tacos and more. It specializes in Baja-style fish tacos, but also offers taco fillings like shrimp, tripitas (tripe) and carne asada.

Rg's Discount Party Store



Photo: Rg's Discount p./Yelp

Rg's Discount Party Store is a vendor for all kinds of party supplies, located at 605 Tennessee St. Stop by the discount retailer to pick up pinatas, party balloons, themed decorations, party favors and props like hats and glasses.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineVallejo
FOOD & DRINK
New taco truck Tacos Baja Cali now serving Vallejo area
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Onigilly brings the Japanese rice and seaweed staple to University South
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
5-year-old boy prepares own obituary before dying of cancer
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
More News