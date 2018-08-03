From wings to craft cocktails, here are the Mission's 4 newest businesses

Empire Jiu Jitsu
2356 Mission St.
Photo: Empire Jiu Jitsu/Yelp
Empire Jiu Jitsu is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu studio run by veteran instructor Kurt Osiander and longtime competitor Jake Scovel.
Currently, the studio offers three classes per day from Monday through Saturday, including a Muay Thai class on Saturday mornings. (Check out the schedule here.) Students can opt for a monthly membership or a 10-class pack, or get private lessons.
Empire Jiu Jitsu's current Yelp rating of five stars out of nine reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Nicholas A., who reviewed Empire Jiu Jitsu on July 7, wrote, "World-class jiu-jitsu by guys who have been at it for many years. Both Kurt and Jake are long-time competitors, and can give you the kind of insight that can transform your game."
Joe C. noted, "Love training here! Kurt and Jake are world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructors. I've seen them take folks from not knowing anything about grappling to getting them competition and self-defense ready."
Empire Jiu Jitsu is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Double Decker
2956 24th St.
Photo: Guillaume B./Yelp
Double Decker is a new spot in the neighborhood for chicken wings and burgers. It's a second location for the long-time but perhaps little-known Hayes Valley restaurant tucked into the same building as the Days Inn motel on Grove Street. (See our 2014 story and interview with owner John Situ here.)
On the menu, look for the signature Double Decker burger, topped with Swiss and American cheese, or the battered fish filet burger with cheddar cheese and tartar sauce.
Alternatively, there are chicken wings, served as a single meal with chips, or available by the dozen, double dozen or in a bucket of 50 served with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Double Decker, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Lynae Z., who reviewed Double Decker on May 5, wrote, "Double Decker is family-run, and their meat is high-quality and worth the price tag. All their ingredients are really good. My favorite is the Western Burger. They also have really good milkshakes and the best garlic fries I've ever had."
Andrew R. noted, "I really enjoyed the Hawaiian burger that I got. Though when I was ordering, I wasn't asked how I wanted my burger cooked, even though they give options on the menu. Comes with fries, so that was a plus."
Double Decker is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Curio
775 Valencia St.
Photo: Melissa G./Yelp
Next up is Curio, the new restaurant concept inside Valencia Street music venue The Chapel (it was formerly known as The Vestry).
The neon-, chandelier- and clock-laden interior makes for an artistic atmosphere to enjoy New American food from chef Mario Tolentino. Look for snacks like cornmeal-crusted calamari, or a collection of shareable, seasonal dips, like white corn, eggplant, cauliflower.
More substantial dishes include a wagyu sirloin steak and a burger with crimini mushroom, tomato jam, fried onion and raclette cheese.
There's also a large, sunny -- or, alternatively, heated -- patio. Whether inside or out, you can sample hand-crafted cocktails like the Mermaid, made with vodka, grapefruit, raspberry, mint, lime, seltzer and peach aperitif.
Curio currently holds 4.5 stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Alex A., who reviewed Curio on June 6, wrote, "Probably the best thing on Valencia in a long time. I can see this place being the next best thing in SF. I absolutely fell in love with the live music, the decor, and the amazing chef."
Yelper Robert W. wrote, "Curio is a great place to grab a drink and a meal, especially before a show at The Chapel. We attended the Sons of an Illustrious Father concert after dinner, and the experience moving between the two establishments was seamless."
Curio is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Mixt
901 Valencia St.
Photo: Mixt/Yelp
Finally, there's the new outlet of Mixt, the salad and New American chain.
The menu is seasonal, and right now Mixt is serving the Mexican snack elote (grilled corn and cotija cheese) as a summer salad, mixed with chicken, avocado, and tomatoes and topped with lime crema dressing and chili lime salt. The menu continues with other house-designed or design-your-own salads and grain bowls, many of which are vegetarian or vegan.
This new location features a unique addition: a "salad lounge" with moody lighting covered by colanders. Drinks tend toward lemonade and kombucha, but there's wine and beer as well.
Mixt currently holds four stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Chris D., who reviewed Mixt on June 6, wrote, "I love salad, what can I say? I've been a big vegetable fan since I was a child, and Mixt delivered what I was craving and provided fresh ingredients, friendly employees, and a casual atmosphere."
Yelper Alex K. wrote, "It's cute. It's trendy. It's salad. After a long party weekend, my girlfriend and I opted for salad during dinner. This little chain does a great job of having both carnivore and herbivore options on the menu."
Mixt is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.