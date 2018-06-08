Fruitvale's 5 most popular eateries

We crunched the numbers for find the most popular food and drink spots in the area, using Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Obelisco Restaurant
Photo: jason c./Yelp
Topping the list is Mexican spot Obelisco Restaurant. Located at 3411 E. 12th St., Suite 110 (between 34th and 35th avenues), it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 214 reviews on Yelp.
Look for the shrimp tacos: grilled shrimp, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle sauce wrapped in handmade corn tortilla.
2. Reem's
Photo: REEM A./Yelp
Since it opened in May 2017, street vendor Reem's brick and mortar spot at 3301 E. 12th St., Suite 133 (between 33rd and 34th avenues.) has earned 4.5 stars out of 180 reviews on Yelp.
Check out the specialty pastries, including lahm-bi-ajeen, a 10-inch thin, crispy ground beef flatbread served with lemon and yogurt.
3. Nieves Cinco de Mayo
Photo: natalia r./Yelp
Mexican spot Nieves Cinco de Mayo, which offers sweet treats in the heart of the Fruitvale Public Market, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3340 E. 12th St., Suite 2 (between 33rd and 34th avenues), 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews.
In addition to classic flavors, Nieves' ice cream ranges from bubblegum to burnt milk, cheese to cinnamon. Craving something fruity? Check out the pineapple snow cone or strawberry sorbet.
4. Mariscos La Costa
Photo: margery b./Yelp
Mariscos La Costa, a Mexican and Peruvian spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 264 Yelp reviews.
The seafood-heavy hot spot offers an array of tacos, quesadillas, tortas, tostadas and burritos. Visitors take note: It's cash only. Head over to 3625 International Boulevard to see for yourself.
5. Two Mammas' Vegan Kitchen
Photo: hannah k./Yelp
And then there's Two Mammas' Vegan Kitchen, a local favorite with four stars out of 246 reviews. While its spring menu hasn't been updated yet, the winter menu offers savory goods like sauteed mushrooms on top of tomato, avocado and English muffin topped with homemade hollandaise sauce.
Stop by 3700 E. 12th St., Suite 1D (between 37th and 38th avenues) to hit up the cafe next time you're in the neighborhood.