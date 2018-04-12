  • PROGRAM NOTE Watch ABC7 News streaming live now
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
FOOD & DRINK

Getting Steamy: Inner Richmond's Mongolian 'DNM Hot Pot'

Mushroom broth and Inner Mongolian classic stew. | Photo: Sharon N./Yelp

By Hoodline
DNM Hot Pot has debuted at 1115 Clement St. (between 12th and Funston avenues) in the Inner Richmond, specializing in a customizable, communal dining experience.

"We serve authentic tastes from Inner Mongolia--rich, savory and full of spice," the restaurant says on its Facebook page. "Big heart and big flavor."

The hot pot experience involves dipping thinly sliced meats and vegetables into simmering pots of broth (like clear, spicy, tomato and mushroom). Protein options include beef, lamb (tenderloin and marrow bones), pork three ways (meatballs, sliced and fried) and the house special (lamb organ meats). For $2.50 per person, there are unlimited self-serve dipping sauces.

With deeply-hued blues and greens, the restaurant's Mongolian focus extends to the decor, which features a battle-scene mural and a morin khuur(horsehead fiddle) hanging from the wall.

With a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, DNM Hot Pot is on its way to developing a local fan base.

"The broths are absolutely divine -- clearly homemade instead of the salty mess some hot pot restaurants pass off as soup," wrote K.C. "So excited to welcome this place to the neighborhood. We will definitely be back."

And Lennard C. said, "The ingredients were fresh, the service was attentive and prices reasonable. Make sure to try the DIY sauce cart!

DNM Hot Pot is open daily from 11:30am-2:30pm, Friday and Saturday from 5:30pm-11:30pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 5:30pm-10:30pm.

Have you come across a new (or closing) restaurant? Text your tip and a photo to 415-200-3233, or email tips@hoodline.com. If we use your info in a story, we'll give you credit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
'San Franpsycho IPA' Release Party Celebrates Brewing Collaboration
SF Eats: 'Truly Mediterranean' Expands, Duboce Triangle Tiki Bar Coming, More
Nestle says new pink Kit Kat bars a decade in the making
'El Cafe' Brings Panini, Coffee, Smoothies And More To Parkside
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Alameda police seek help solving homicide of 61-year-old woman
SF cracks down and ramps up against smash and grabs
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
Decisions still to be made on downtown SF rail extension tunnel
Voters may get chance to vote on splitting CA into 3 states
Officials: Items found belonged to missing California family
NTSB says it removed Tesla from deadly crash investigation
49ers linebacker Reuben Foster charged with felony domestic violence
Show More
Bay Area ferry fleet transitioning to renewable diesel fuel
Community group presents demands to Google for San Jose mega campus
Sonoma Co. fire victims feel the emotional effects 6 months later
Heroic CHP helicopter officers remember North Bay fires
Richmond police investigate fatal shooting outside home
More News