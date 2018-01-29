FOOD & DRINK

'GFG Bakery' Now Open In Battery Park City

Looking for a new bakery to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Called GFG Bakery, the newcomer is located at 168 William St. (between Ann St. & Beekman St.) in Battery Park City.

This new spot--which has five other outposts in New York City and New Jersey--specializes in savory Greek-style baked goods, sweets, breakfast breads, sandwiches, and more.

There's an extensive selection of drinks on offer, like coffee, teas, lattes, mochas, and espresso; along with juices and smoothies made with Greek yogurt and fresh fruit, and milkshakes like pistachio chocolate and baklava with cinnamon and honey.

For something a little more substantial, expect to see dishes like Mediterranean pie with feta, tomatoes, olives, and peppers; spinach pie; pizza with egg, bacon, cheese, and tomatoes; and a turkey breast sandwich with honey, zucchini, cashews, and mustard sauce.

Rounding things out are pastries like walnut bread, croissants, and pies and tarts. (You can check out the full menu here.)

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Kirk C., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 17th, said: "Hands down the best of the best. Nothing is spared with these authentic Greek baked goods. From the classic baklava to a variety of spinach pies. Awesome customer service."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: GFG Bakery is open weekdays from 6:30am-9:30pm, and weekends from 7:30am-9:30pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News