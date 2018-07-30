Glazed and approved: meet Oakland's 6 favorite doughnut shops

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top doughnut sources in Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Donut Savant
Photo: Garfield M./Yelp
Topping the list is Donut Savant. Located at 1934 Broadway (between 19th and 20th streets), the spot to score cute mini-doughnuts is the highest rated doughnut spot in Oakland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 572 reviews on Yelp. The salted maple, Boston cream, and coconut dream doughnuts get high praise, as does the "cron't," a fried croissant doughnut.
2. Vegan Donut Gelato
Photo: Carissa H./Yelp
Next up is Vegan Donut Gelato, situated at 411 E. 18th St., Suite B (between 5th Ave and Park Blvd.). With 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp, this spot has proven to be a local favorite for living up to its moniker: customers rave about the glazed, Boston cream, and rainbow sprinkle doughnuts, all of which are vegan.
3. Pepples Donut Farm
Photo: Andrew C./Yelp
Paradise Park's Pepples Donut Farm, located at 6037 San Pablo Ave. (between 60th and 61st streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan doughnut joint four stars out of 584 reviews. Favorite flavors include blueberry, coffee (made with Philz coffee), salted caramel and apple fritters. There are also some vegan breakfast items, like a tofu scramble.
4. Golden Gate Donuts
Photo: Susie W./Yelp
Golden Gate Donuts, a spot to score doughnuts in Temescal, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 127 Yelp reviews. Customers love the French crullers, bear claws and massive apple fritters here, as well as the old-school vibes. Head over to 4201 Telegraph Ave. (between 42nd and 43rd streets) to see for yourself.
5. Colonial Donuts
Photo: Marcus D./Yelp
Over in Trestle Glen, check out Colonial Donuts, which has earned four stars out of 390 reviews on Yelp. Customers rave about its buttermilk and blueberry cake doughnuts, as well as the late-night hours and the opportunity to face off against other patrons in a game of chess. You can find it at 3318 Lakeshore Ave. (between Lake Park Avenue and Trestle Glen Road).
6. Dick's Donuts
Photo: Eddie W./Yelp
And then there's Dick's Donuts, an Allendale favorite with 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews. Local fans love the cinnamon twist doughnuts and the low prices, including a dozen mini-donuts for a mere $1.25. Stop by 3417 High St. to hit up the spot to score doughnuts next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.