Goku Korean BBQ & Hot Pot brings Asian Fusion to Cambrian Park

If you've got Korean food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 3085 Meridian Ave. in the Hacienda Gardens Shopping Center, the fresh arrival is called Goku Korean BBQ & Hot Pot.
Located between a Dollar Tree and a Banfield Pet Hospital, the AYCE (all you can eat) restaurant claims to offer an "Asian fusion dining experience that is truly unforgettable."
The Korean barbecue option costs $16.99 during lunch and $26.99 during dinner. Meat options include beef bulgogi, spicy pork, garlic chicken, short ribs and more, along with a variety of sides and seafood options, like shrimp, clam and spicy salmon.
For something warmer, opt for the hot pot option, which costs the same during lunch and dinner hours. Customers can choose from nine different types of soup base, before adding in protein and noodles. (Explore the full menu here.)
If you choose to have both, it'll cost you $19.99 for lunch and $29.99 for dinner.
With a 3.5-star rating out of 46 reviews on Yelp so far, Goku Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Emily C., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 17, wrote, "Wow! I almost didn't come here after reading some of the bad reviews, and I'm so glad I still went to try it out with my family. We loved it! I came for dinner on a Tuesday, and service was fantastic. Grill changes were frequent, orders came very quickly."
Yelper Emily L. added, "Overall, customer service was really great, both korean barbecue and hot pot were pretty decent, and the appetizers were not good."
Goku Korean BBQ & Hot Pot is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.
