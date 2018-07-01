It's a first in America in more than six decades.Guinness will open a new brewery later this summer. It will be located in the Baltimore area.It will be the first Guinness Brewery in America since 1954, and the first-ever "purpose-built" Guinness brewery in America.The new brewery will not only feature the famed dark-hued stout that Guinness is known for, but will also offer India Pale Ale and experimental brews, such as Guava Wit and Cherry Stout.