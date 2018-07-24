Hankering for frozen desserts? Here are Vallejo's top 3 options

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top frozen treat sources in Vallejo, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.
1. Liled's Candy Kitchen
Photo: Lina L./Yelp
Topping the list is Liled's Candy Kitchen. Located at 1318 Tennessee St., the candy store and ice cream parlor is the highest rated frozen treat spot in Vallejo, boasting 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews on Yelp.
Yelpers love the mom and pop shop's great service and house-made ice cream flavors, like raspberry cheesecake and English toffee.
2. La Michoacana
Photo: Lien D./Yelp
Next up is La Michoacana, situated at 504 Broadway St. With 4.5 stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and Mexican dessert parlor has proven to be a local favorite for its affordable prices and the specialty fruit popsicles called paleta, available in plenty of flavors including pineapple, guava and soursop.
3. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
Photo: Celina A./Yelp
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, located at 972 Admiral Callaghan Lane, Suite G, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving this outpost of the national self-serve yogurt chain 4.5 stars out of 62 reviews.
Yelpers give Menchie's high marks for its variety of rotating flavors, like the pineapple Dole whip, and the impressive array of topping choices.