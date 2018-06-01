FOOD & DRINK

Hello, stranger: six new San Jose restaurants

Joyheart Cafe | Photo: Christine T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the latest intel on the latest eateries to open in San Jose?

From an ice-cream shop to a vegan cafe, read on for a list of the newest restaurants to open around town.

Joyheart Cafe



Photo: Mike N./Yelp

Stop by 1344 Ridder Park Dr. in North Valley and you'll find Joyheart Cafe, a new cafe, health market and vegan spot.

This newcomer, which originated in Taiwan, specializes in single and combination vegetarian dishes, afternoon tea, desserts, coffee and specialty drinks. Look for items like vegetarian eel or vegan minced pork over rice, and braised noodle soup.

Tea Village



Photo: tea village/Yelp

New to 231 E. Santa Clara St. in Downtown is Tea Village, a spot that's serving bubble tea and more.

Tea Village customers are invited to choose their own personal level of sweetness. Flavors run the gamut, with options like sparkling peach tea, rose tea crema and Sakura strawberry green tea.

Rita's



Photo: david n./Yelp

Wander over to 925 Blossom Hill Rd. in the Westfield Oakridge mall in Playa Del Rey and you'll find Rita's, a spot serving Italian ice and other frozen custard desserts.

Rita's has more than 700 locations nationwide, and offers self-serve container catering for your next birthday party, wedding, school event, or any private function or public gathering.

Banh Mi Oven



Photo: banh mi oven/Yelp

Now open at 221 E. San Fernando St. Downtown is Banh Mi Oven, a Vietnamese, New American and Asian fusion spot.

This joint keeps it fairly traditional, dressing each banh mi with pickled carrots and radishes, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapenos, while patrons choose from items like fried eggs, sardines, sweet-and-sour pork or grilled chicken to complete their sandwich. Further options include fried rice, Vietnamese coffee, Thai iced tea and spring rolls.

Early Limits Fish and Chips



Photo: daniel r./Yelp

A new addition to Downtown, Early Limits Fish and Chips is a spot to score (you guessed it) fish and chips -- and not really much more.

Located at 1100 N. 1st St., this establishment offers two kinds of fish -- fresh halibut and fresh cod -- with fried potatoes. Choose up to five pieces of fish, or slap a fillet in the middle of a sesame seed bun and make it a sandwich. Sides include cole slaw and french fries.

Benedict's Cafe & Bar



Photo: james v./Yelp

Benedict's Cafe & Bar is a cocktail bar and breakfast spot serrving traditional American fare that recently opened at 5365 Camden Ave. in Cambrian Park.

This new haunt offers all-day breakfast items like steak and eggs, waffles, pancakes, and a choice of Benedicts. And don't forget to check out the robust drink selection that includes strawberry mimosas, Bloody Marys, and bellinis.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Show More
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
More News