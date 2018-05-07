FOOD & DRINK

Hong Kong-style cafe opens in Ingleside

A new Hong Kong-style eatery has opened across the street from City College of San Francisco. Called Orchids Cafe, the new addition is located at 1031 Ocean Ave. (between Harold and Lee avenues) in Ingleside.

Diners can expect complimentary hot tea to accompany dishes like the salted egg and prawn fried rice, oxtail in red wine sauce and baked seafood over fried rice. Note: there is a $25 minimum for credit card purchases.

Orchids Cafe has earned an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

"I've been craving baked rice dishes since my trip to Hong Kong and Cafe Orchids really hit the spot," said Natalie L. "Usually places have too much rice and not enough cream, but this place got it just right. It was so good I ordered another two to go to bring back to my parents! Their soup dumplings are so juicy with a satisfying pop without burning my mouth with molten lava."

"Simple menu. Delicious food. Reasonably priced. Nice interior. Friendly staff," Yelper Shirlene K. summarized of the new spot on April 17.

"I had the baked pork chop with spaghetti," she said. "It was delicious and unlike at other restaurants, there's actually enough sauce to cover the spaghetti all the way through."

Orchids Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
