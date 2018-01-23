FOOD & DRINK

Hungry for Indian eats? These 3 new San Jose spots have you covered

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
If you've got Indian fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found three new San Jose eateries that will quell your craving. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Indian food.

Tarka Tandoori



1147 S De Anza Blvd., Southside



Tandoori chicken. | Photo: Tarka Tandoori/Yelp

Tarka Tandoori is a new Indian spot courtesy of "techies who craved the immaculate flavors of the street food and dhabas (roadside eateries) from Northern India."

Tarka specializes in Indian chaats (snacks), curries, fresh-baked breads and tandoori meats and vegetables. There are also Indo-Chinese dishes--Indian takes on Chinese cuisine--including the hakka noodles, thin eggless noodles wok sauteed with shredded carrots, celery and cabbage; and the gobi Manchurian, crisp fried cauliflower florets with green onion and sweet and sour sauce.

With a four-star Yelp rating, locals are taking to Tarka Tandoori.

Yelper Reuven S., who was one of the first users to visit Tarka Tandoori on January 10th, wrote: "The chef welcomed me and helped me choose what I would like. The menu is pretty varied and interesting. There is a lot of intention in the background of the place and the food."

And Arnav M. said: "Tarka Tandoori and its unique outlook on how true Indian food should taste changed the way I think about and eat Indian food, with the delicately cooked chicken, the perfect curry to accompany it, and a naan that just brings it all together beautifully. Definitely would come here again."

Tarka Tandoori is open Friday and Saturday from 11:30am-9:30pm, and Sunday-Thursday from 11:30am-9pm.

Tasty Indian Pizza



2850 Quimby Rd., Evergreen North

Photo: Tasty Indian Pizza/Yelp

Tasty Indian Pizza specializes in Indian-influenced pizzas, subs, and appetizers. This is its third location, joining other outposts in Sunnyvale and Fairfield.

Indian-style pies include the garlic paneer pizza, topped with pineapple, jalapenos, tomatoes, red onions, paneer, and fresh cilantro; the butter chicken pizza with mushrooms, red onion, bell pepper, and tomatoes; and a samosa pizza with onions and mozzarella cheese, topped with cilantro, mint chutney and ketchup.

The restaurant also offers Italian-style pizza as well, including the "Valentino" with pepperoni, mushrooms, and olives; and the "Garden Fresh Veggies" topped with mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, olives, and tomatoes.

Tasty Indian Pizza currently holds 4.5 stars on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Phil A. Mignon wrote: "I ordered two large pizzas because I'm a large man and I like to eat. Let me tell you, this was some of the best pizza I have eaten. I recommend the tandoori chicken pizza and the samosa pizza."

And Lynn P. said: "Yay! There's a location in San Jose now! My brother and his girlfriend first got me hooked from the Sunnyvale location, and I'm very happy to say that the San Jose location is just as delicious!"

Tasty Indian Pizza is open daily from 11am-10pm.

Urban Momo



100 N. Almaden Ave., Downtown

Samosas, these fried pastries have vegetables and served with mint & sweet/tangy tamarind chutneys. | Photo: Urban Momo/Yelp

In downtown San Jose, Urban Momo serves up Indian, Nepalese and Himalayan eats. The new spot comes courtesy of owner Purna Sherpa, who worked in restaurants across Nepal and India as he perfected the art of the perfect momo, the Nepalese dumplings filled with chicken or veggies

The menu also includes dishes from the Himalayan region, including tikka masala curry and biryani dishes, as well as Indo-Chinese dishes like the gobi Manchurian.

Yelp users are excited about Urban Momo, which currently holds 4.5 stars on the site.

Yelper Pratyusha R. said, "I was in half a mind to just eat something simple at home. But, oh boy, am I glad I visited this place. This is inside San Pedro's market. It was a nice pleasant day and we love going to this place during the day. Ordered momos, veg fried rice and gobi Manchurian."

And Evonne L. wrote, "The gobi (cauliflower) in Manchurian sauce is vegan and delicious! Best eaten with some rice. Unfortunately the veggie momos were too spicy for my friend, but their veggie noodles made up for it."

Urban Momo is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11:30am-10pm, and Sunday from 11am-8:30pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantrestaurantsSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News