FOOD & DRINK

Indian Restaurant 'Raavi' Debuts In SoMa

Photo: Vincent L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Raavi, a new Indian resturant, has opened in SoMa at 1063 Market St. (between Golden Gate Ave & Taylor St.).

The new spot features an extensive menu of popular mainstays like lamb and chicken curries, biryani, veggie dishes, seafood and more.

On the menu, look for dishes like chicken or lamb shish kebab, lamb cooked with cauliflower, chicken vindaloo with hot spices and vinegar, prawn biryani, an array of vegetarian dishes like aloo gobi potato and cauliflower, and daal.
Photo: Jimmy W./Yelp

Look for housemade naan breads and a selection of desserts and drinks like mango lassi on hand, too.

Raavi has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Janesh R., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said the food was "delicious" with " really good portion sizes and free chai at the end of your meal. Ankit gave great recommendations and provided us with very friendly service."

"I like that it's clean and the guy who took my order was friendly," wrote Yelper Sondra H.

"In a neighborhood that has no shortage of Indian options, Raavi holds its own," said Brad K. "Raavi offers large portions and includes free chai at a very fair price."

Raavi is open daily from 11am-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News