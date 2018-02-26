Indian Restaurant 'Raavi' Debuts In SoMa

Raavi, a new Indian resturant, has opened in SoMa at 1063 Market St. (between Golden Gate Ave & Taylor St.).
The new spot features an extensive menu of popular mainstays like lamb and chicken curries, biryani, veggie dishes, seafood and more.
On the menu, look for dishes like chicken or lamb shish kebab, lamb cooked with cauliflower, chicken vindaloo with hot spices and vinegar, prawn biryani, an array of vegetarian dishes like aloo gobi potato and cauliflower, and daal.
Photo: Jimmy W./Yelp
Look for housemade naan breads and a selection of desserts and drinks like mango lassi on hand, too.
Raavi has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Janesh R., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, said the food was "delicious" with " really good portion sizes and free chai at the end of your meal. Ankit gave great recommendations and provided us with very friendly service."
"I like that it's clean and the guy who took my order was friendly," wrote Yelper Sondra H.
"In a neighborhood that has no shortage of Indian options, Raavi holds its own," said Brad K. "Raavi offers large portions and includes free chai at a very fair price."
Raavi is open daily from 11am-10pm.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
foodHoodlineSan Francisco