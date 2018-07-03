FOOD & DRINK

Inside Oakland's 5 newest restaurants

Single patty cheeseburger and fries. | Photo: Ana C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown on the newest restaurants to open in Oakland?

From a doughnut shop to a Korean eatery, here are the latest spots to start serving local customers.

Romo's Cafe



Photo: Nathan d./Yelp

A Fairfax newcomer, Romo's Cafe is located at 5395 Bancroft Ave.

Look out for breakfast offerings like avocado toast, bagel with butter and jelly, Nutella toast, and plain oatmeal with fruit. Lunch options include a tuna melt, a salmon salad, a chicken chipotle sandwich, a steak salad and others. Wash it all down with coffee, espresso or a limonada.

Happy Donuts



Strawberry and cream cheese croissant. | Photo: Jasmine B./Yelp

Stroll past 378 17th St. and you'll find Happy Donuts, a new spot serving doughnuts and coffee.

The dessert shop offers a variety of flavors, from buttermilk bar and cinnamon crunch to bear claws, apple fritters and more. If you're craving something more savory, opt for a ham and cheese croissant.

Oori Rice Triangles



Photo: Shayla B./Yelp

New to 6000 College Ave. in Rockridge is Oori Rice Triangles, a Japanese and Korean spot.

The Asian restaurant specializes in onigiri and offers fillings like spicy ahi tuna, tofu kimchi, crab, grilled salmon and unagi. For something heartier, try the spicy pork or short rib plate, both of which come over a bed of rice and a side salad.

The menu also includes two salads and a few sides, including miso soup, edamame, pickled ginger, kimchi and a side salad.

Hancook



Photo: Hancook/Yelp

A newcomer to Temescal, Hancook is a Korean spot offering barbecue and more at 4315 Telegraph Ave.

The expansive menu features a ton of options, from the kimchi pancake and tofu soup to Korean don katsu, kimchi stew and more. Carnivores will be happy to hear that the business offers eight meat options, including short ribs, beef brisket, spicy pork, pork belly and spicy chicken.

Pro tip: For a true Korean experience, finish off your barbecue with an order of the naengmyeon, a noodle-based dish. You'll find three variations of it on the menu.

A+ Burger



A+ burger. | Photo: Joe M./Yelp

A+ Burger is a spot serving burgers and sandwiches that opened recently at 6228 Telegraph Ave. in Fairview Park.

Expect to chow down on options like the Korean barbecue burger with fried egg, mozzarella cheese, homemade sauce and lettuce; a salmon burger with cheese, spicy sauce, cabbage salad and tonkatsu sauce; or the menchi katsu burger, with a deep fried pork patty, cabbage salad and peanut lemon sauce.

You'll also find chicken burgers, salads, hot sandwiches, veggie burgers, rice bowls and side options, including regular fries, cheese fries, onion rings and chili cheese fries.
