Jersey Mike's donating 100 percent of sales today to Make-a-Wish Bay Area

Remember Miles Scott? The little leukemia survivor who became "Batkid" for the day?
Well, today you can do your part to help children, just like him. All you have to do is get a bite to eat, today, Wednesday March 28.
Jersey Mike's restaurants around the Bay Area are donating 100 percent of sales to support Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area.
So, spread the word. Your generosity can help grant a wish to a critically ill child.
Jersey Mike's restaurants in the Bay Area include:
2925 S. El Camino Real San Mateo, CA 94403
301 Hartz Ave Ste. 100 Danville, CA 94526
6654 Koll Center Parkway Ste. 333 Pleasanton, CA 94566
3740 Fallon Road Dublin, CA 94568
634 San Antonio Rd Mountain View, CA 94040
251 Pittman Rd Suite C Fairfield, CA 94534
1167 W. El Camino Real Suite 101 Sunnyvale, CA 94087
3937 Rivermark Plaza Santa Clara, CA 95054
1088 E. Brokaw Rd.Suite 70 San Jose, CA 95131
15527 Union Avenue Los Gatos, CA 95032
1110 Leisure Town Rd Vacaville, CA 95687
870-B Blossom Hill Road San Jose, CA 95123
2982 Grant Line Rd Tracy, CA 95304
