Khaosan Thai opens in Cambrian Park

A new Thai spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Khaosan Thai, the newcomer is located at 2062 Curtner Ave. in Cambrian Park Plaza Shopping Center.
According to its website, the new eatery serves "a little bit of the classic Thai food, including Anukul's favorite family dishes with original recipes from his mother and older sisters in a different setting than the food truck."
The menu offers a wide variety of options, like tom yum soup, larb salad, northern spicy sausage, pad Thai, barbecue chicken, pumpkin curry and more. Additionally, you'll find classic street food offerings like crispy pork belly, moo-ma-now and look-chin-phing, which come with sticky rice, dipping sauce, seasonal vegetables and pork rinds.
If you've got room for dessert, opt for the fried banana with ice cream, sweet sticky rice with mango or a coconut ice cream. (See the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of 31 Yelp reviews so far, Khaosan Thai has made a promising start.
Heather S., among the first to review the new spot on July 16, wrote, "This is not a typical fusion Thai place you see in the Bay area. I usually don't go to non authentic Thai places which has the menu full of coconut based curry or sugar sweet curry with chilies. They don't go well, for me. So, I didn't want to try at first, but man, this place is the bomb."
"This place is a gem, it's a contrast from their outer shop look to the inside decor. Not a hole in the wall when you step in," wrote Miyouko W. "Still fairly new, so only one waitress (Thai speaking if you prefer to speak Thai). They are famous for their street food dishes."
Khaosan Thai is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
