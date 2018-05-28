La Fromagerie Cheese Shop opens in SoMa

A new sandwich shop with French origins has opened in the South of Market area: La Fromagerie Cheese Shop is now serving customers at 100 First St., between Mission and Howard streets.
With alternate locations on Third and Montgomery streets, shop owner and French native Ruben Donze offers a broad selection of sandwiches, including smoked duck, prosciutto and cheese, and a number of breakfast options.
The shop also offers catering, complete with meat and cheese platters, sandwiches, salads, skewers and vegetables.
With five stars out of eight Yelp reviews, La Fromagerie Cheese Shop is on its way to developing a local fan base.
"Such a cute little French place," Yelper Geraldine F. said. "Had a ham and cheese croissant and loved it. The French crew behind the counter are super dynamic. I will definitely be back for my lunch break."
Yelper Nick A. noted, "Awesome addition to the First and Mission area. With so many mediocre options I go to out of convenience, it's great to have something that's unique, fresh and great quality. The prices are very competitive, which is a nice change for downtown."
La Fromagerie Cheese Shop is open from 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
