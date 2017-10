Latest Starbucks Frappuccino is ode to the undead

Starbucks says its latest Halloween Frappuccino concoction is an ode to the undead. The Zombie Frappuccino , a "Walking Dead" inspired beverage, has a tart taste reminiscent of caramel apples.Starbucks says it includes a pink mocha drizzle and is topped with pink whipped cream "brains."The drink is available in stores starting Thursday and it's only available for five days or until supplies last.