Latest Starbucks Frappuccino is ode to the undead

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Starbucks says its latest Halloween Frappuccino concoction is an ode to the undead.
The Zombie Frappuccino, a "Walking Dead" inspired beverage, has a tart taste reminiscent of caramel apples.
Starbucks says it includes a pink mocha drizzle and is topped with pink whipped cream "brains."
The drink is available in stores starting Thursday and it's only available for five days or until supplies last.
