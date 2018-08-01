FOOD & DRINK

Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots

Tacos El Novillo. | Photo: Lina P./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Latin American fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Oakland eateries to quell your cravings for tacos, pupusas and more. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Mexican or Salvadoran food--or just a solid burrito.

Tacos El Novillo


4339 International Blvd.
Photo: Lina P./Yelp

New taco truck Tacos El Novillo, located in the parking lot of Los Mexicanos Market at International Blvd. and High St., is the second in the El Novillo taco truck family; another location is in Fruitvale, outside of Guadalajara Restaurant.

The truck has earned acclaim for its al pastor and lengua tacos and its sizable super burritos.

Tacos El Novillo has only one review so far on Yelp, which gives it five stars.

Yelper Lina P., who reviewed Tacos El Novillo on January 7, wrote, "The food quality is as great as their original location. It is authentic and tasteful, especially their burritos. I usually get tacos, because I never finish a burrito and I'm not the kind to take leftovers home. But this time, I got a burrito de pastor and it was so good, I finished the whole thing!"

Best Coast Burritos


5108 Broadway, Suite K107
Photo: Alvin S./Yelp

Best Coast Burritos, which got its start in Emeryville, has expanded to the Shops at the Ridge complex in North Oakland, adjacent to Safeway.

As with its original location, Best Coast offers an array of California-style burritos and tacos, including fish tacos, surf-and-turf burritos (with shrimp and carne asada), and build-your-own burritos with filling options like carnitas, al pastor and veggie.

Also on the menu: carne asada fries and breakfast burritos.

With a four-star rating out of 51 reviews on Yelp, Best Coast Burritos has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Stephanie Y., who reviewed Best Coast Burritos on July 16, wrote, "This place rocked my world (and I'm pretty selective about my tacos). When I walked in for the first time, I was kind of expecting some watered-down Americanized-type food, but I was pleasantly surprised! It's like what would happen if your favorite taco truck and Chipotle made a baby."

Kevin H. noted, "While the location might be new, their employees were on point. They cranked out two custom burritos efficiently and generously as always. Our al pastor burrito weighed in at 26 ounces! Meats were well-cooked and marinated."

Best Coast Burritos is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Pupusas Salvadorenas


1462 High St.
Photo: Jack M./Yelp

As its name suggests, Pupusas Salvadorenas is a Salvadoran spot specializing in pupusas in all the classic flavors, from pork and cheese to loroco. The menu also boasts some larger dishes like fried fish or braised pork, along with sides like plantains.

Yelp users are still warming up to Pupusas Salvadorenas, which currently holds three stars out of 15 reviews on the site.

Yelper Manuel A., who was one of the first users to visit Pupusas Salvadorenas on June 30, wrote, "The pupusas were very authentic. They are handmade, of course, and had the nice toasted cheese spilling out the side like they should always be. The masa was at a perfect ratio to the fillings."

Yelper Joseph A. wrote, "Their menu is fairly large and very diverse. They carry the traditional pupusa with a wide range of fillings, ranging from cheese to pork with loroco, but also carry other latin favorites like menudo."

Pupusas Salvadorenas is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
Local Roots brings salads, bowls and more to the Financial District
3 top options for budget-friendly Chinese food in Vallejo
SCAM ALERT: Chipotle not giving away $100 gift cards for National Avocado Day
Pop-up brunch spot Diane's Bloody Mary Bar lands in the Marina
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
VIDEOS: Family, 49ers legends speak at Dwight Clark memorial
Mendocino Complex fires increase to more than 90,000 acres
Carr Fire destroys more than 1,000 homes in Shasta County
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Google pays tribute to war photographer Gerda Taro
Appeals court: Order threatening to withhold funding from sanctuary cities unconstitutional
San Jose crews help battle Mendocino Complex, Carr fires
Show More
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Funeral service for Dwight Clark held in SF's Grace Cathedral
Carr Fire: All people reported missing located by police, sheriff's officials
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Is that an angel in clouds?
More News