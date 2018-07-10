Libations on location: SoMa saloon owners unveil mobile bar

Anyone who says SoMa's bar scene is stuck in a rut hasn't met Lady Victory.
The new mobile bar, made from a converted Volkswagen bus, is the creation of Mia Weening and Deanna Sison, owners of China Basin's Victory Hall.
A few years ago, the duo had the idea of offering libations on location when Weening saw photos from a similar concept in the U.K. Since then, she and Sison procured a Volkswagen bus, configured it to become a bar on wheels and secured the proper permits.
Mia Weening. | Photo: Alisa ScerratoHoodline
Fulfilling Health Department requirements, Lady Victory has onboard refrigeration, electricity, an ice well, hot water, and waste water drainage. With the ability to serve three beers on tap, a full bar and a custom sound system, Weening said the rig is "pretty awesome."
The mobile bar first made its first appearance at the Ritch Street Block party in May.
"Everyone seemed to love it and have a great time," said Weening, noting that she and Sison kept it simple by offering specialized cocktails like strawberry lemonade and tequila, sweet tea and bourbon, and limeade and vodka. Since it was a local SoMa event, the van served beers from Local Brewing Co.
Weening said running a bar in the area for the last four years has been a positive experience.
"The neighborhood has totally embraced us. There are lots of other bars and restaurants in the area, and they've been so kind and gracious and welcoming to us."
The establishment's signature cocktail is the Victory Mule, the house version of a Moscow Mule that's made with mint, lime, and house-made ginger nectar.
Weening said the van's offerings can be customized for events and that she's working on finalizing paperwork so they can take on additional bookings. For further information, email events@victoryhallsf.com or visit its website.
