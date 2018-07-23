Literal iron chef: Creator brings automated burgers to SoMa

Late last month, a new spot opened in SoMa that's serving burgers made fresh-to-order -- by a robot.
The new addition, Creator, is located at 680 Folsom St., Suite 120 between Third and Hawthorne streets.
According to its website, Creator is "the first restaurant to automate the preparation of a major food category from start to finish." According to TechCrunch, the venture has been in development for eight years, and each component of every burger is precisely measured and freshly prepared.
Creator's burger-making robot. | Photo: Creator/Yelp
Customers place orders with a human being who initiates a machine that grinds the meat and grills a patty; slices, toasts and butters a freshly baked bun; and adds specific amounts of sauces, seasonings and fresh toppings.
For now, the eatery is open for lunch on Wednesdays and Thursdays, but customers must first obtain an admission ticket. Act fast, however: the robo-burger stand is fully booked through July, and August tickets were snapped up in 30 minutes.
Ticket holders will be able to choose from three burgers, each priced at $6: the Creator vs. The World, Tumami Burger and the Dad Burger.
Sides include fries, fried cauliflower, raw roots and shaved zucchini, and beverage offerings range from organic sodas to iced tea and beer.
Creator has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 17 Yelp reviews.
Sylesh V., among the first to review the new spot on July 18, wrote, "I bought a couple of tickets for a Creator burger online and visited last week. I had an absolutely fantastic dining experience. I ordered the Creator v. World and Tumami burgers, and the Tumami burger was one of the best, most flavorful burgers I've had in San Francisco."
"I'm not even sure where to start this review. Everything was absolutely perfect so I want to make sure and acknowledge it all," wrote Vanessa L. "First and foremost, I don't think I've ever even received such amazing treatment at even the fanciest of restaurants, much less at a fast food spot."
According to its Facebook page, Creator plans to add more dates soon.
