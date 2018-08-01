Local Roots brings salads, bowls and more to the Financial District

A new spot to score salads, grain bowls and more has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 70 Leidesdorff St. in the Financial District, the fresh addition is called Local Roots.
Aimed at the FiDi's breakfast and lunch crowd, Local Roots offers a.m. eats like scrambles and avocado toast, transitioning into build-your-own salads and grain bowls at noontime. Protein options include cilantro-lime chicken, grilled flat iron steak, tuna tataki or a chickpea loaf.
The restaurant also offers "plates" of mix-and-match prepared salads, like cucumber salad or harissa-glazed cauliflower, which can be paired with a protein. A few sandwich options, like a turkey club or a veggie meatloaf sandwich, and a daily soup round out the menu.
With a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Local Roots is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Ian B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 20, wrote, "This new concept is very cool, and my first meal at Local Roots was delicious! I had the chopped-style salad and added the lime cilantro chicken. I was pleasantly surprised by the chicken; full of flavor, tender, and juicy!"
Yelper Tanner K. added, "What a great new addition to the Financial District! Local Roots is my new favorite lunch spot. The food is excellent and staff has been friendly and welcoming every time I have been in."
And Chad W. wrote, "Holy salad! I had the Fresca salad + Steak and loved every bite. Usually a salad doesn't fill me up, but this one was every bit of filling, flavorful, and fresh! The staff was extremely friendly."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Local Roots is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)
foodHoodlineSan Francisco