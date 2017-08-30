FOOD & DRINK

Low-fat diets may lead to early death, expert say

EMBED </>More Videos

Just when you thought you were doing the right thing, sticking to a low-fat diet, a new Canadian study claims your chances of dying early increased by almost one-third than those whose diet includes butter, cheese, and meat.

By
Just when you thought you were doing the right thing, sticking to a low-fat diet, a new Canadian study claims your chances of dying early increased by almost one-third than those whose diet includes butter, cheese, and meat. The research by McMaster University studied 135,000 adults in 18 countries.

Health officials warn that people who consume too much-saturated fat can result in higher risk for heart disease from higher cholesterol. However, the new study says people who consume a low level of saturated fat can see early death increase by 13 percent.


Everything in moderation is what many noontime workers were saying while ordering and eating cheesesteak sandwiches from a food truck on Front Street in San Francisco's Financial District. One of them was Andy Greenberg, who hails from northeast Philadelphia where cheesesteak sandwiches are famous. He says he only indulges once in a while.

"I'm cheating today. My doctor said to stay off the gluten and stay off the dairy, and I'm cheating on both counts," said Greenberg.

We also talked to renowned Chef Amaryllis Schweitzer, owner of Boulettes Larder at the Ferry Building Marketplace,

"They are very healthful in so far as they boost your immune system. They are also have been shown in lots of studies to lower cholesterol, help with brain function, heart function," said Schweitzer.

Ultimately, it's up to each individual to decide what kind of diet to follow and how that diet makes you feel.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fooddietfatfoodSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Indiana couple visits every Cracker Barrel in US
In-N-Out sues Smashburger over 'triple double' burger
Amazon slashes prices at Whole Foods on 1st day of ownership
VIDEO: San Francisco chefs compete for title of best taco
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
SF program aims to train public to aid in disaster situations
SF Giants players, Bay Area charities step up to help with Harvey
Richmond gang members arrested after investigation
Inland residents prepare for dangerous Bay Area heat wave
Floodwaters wreck concrete median on Texas interstate
Nearly a dozen homes destroyed in Butte Co. wildfire
Santa Clara County, SF ask for permanent order to protect sanctuary cities
Show More
Families begin long healing, cleanup process after Harvey
SF's Powell station reopens after suspicious package deemed safe
Southwest customers can donate points to help Harvey relief efforts
Sheriff's deputy killed in Sacramento shooting
Hurricane Harvey by the numbers
More News
Top Video
SF program aims to train public to aid in disaster situations
EXCLUSIVE: Dog mauled to death in San Jose backyard
Richmond gang members arrested after investigation
VIDEO: SF man raises awareness about HIV while traveling world
More Video