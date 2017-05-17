FOOD & DRINK

Lucky Charms giving away 10,000 boxes of marshmallows only cereal

(General Mills/ Lucky Charms)

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
PHILADELPHIA --
Cereal connoisseurs, you aren't dreaming. In fact, you may have just found the end of the magically delicious rainbow.

Lucky Charms, the General Mills cereal of frosted toasted oats with marshmallows, has done what many used think was the impossible - created a marshmallows only cereal!
Back in 2015, 10 people won the first version of Lucky Charms' "Marshmallow Only" cereal through social media.

That meant only 10 people knew what it tasted like to eat this rare treat.

But now, Lucky Charms has done it again. This time, however, will be a little different with a lot more winners and a lot more marshmallows.

First of all, you won't find a box of Lucky Charms Marshmallows on the shelf at your neighborhood grocery store.

You'll still have to earn it through a contest. But instead of just 10 winners, Lucky Charms is giving away the cereal to 10,000 lucky winners!

In order to win, you first have to buy a specially-marked box of Lucky Charms. The box will include a 14-digit code on the inside back panel. You then enter the code at MarshmallowOnly.com to see if you are one of the 10,000 lucky winners.


Here's some more official goodness from General Mills: "Lucky Charms' specially-marked boxes for this promotion will be available on store shelves across the U.S. soon, with limited distribution, and will be more widely available in a few weeks. The sweepstakes will run through December 2017."

Winners will receive their box of Lucky Charms Marshmallows in the mail a few weeks after entering the code on the website.

So grab your lucky horseshoe, wish on a shooting star, follow that rainbow, and get searching for that winning code (and maybe a clover, too).

Oh, and good luck!
Official rules can be found at MarshmallowOnly.com.
Related Topics:
foodconsumerentertainmentcerealbreakfastfoodu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Study: Nearly 40 percent of canned foods contain BPA
Some Starbucks stores closed on Tuesday
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
Nectar brings high-tech analytics to SF bartenders
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trump addresses graduates of Coast Guard Academy -- WATCH LIVE
Whales spotted underneath Golden Gate Bridge
Putin offers to give Congress notes of Trump's meeting
Santa Cruz Co. doctor due in court on sex crime charges; nurse also charged
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
Hundreds sickened by suspected stomach bug at South Bay schools
Former FBI agent: Golden Gate Bridge stunt 'big wake up call' for security
Show More
Klay Thompson meets Warriors fan who creates remarkable t-shirts
Study: Nearly 40 percent of canned foods contain BPA
Sexual harassment lawsuit alleges SF startup has 'kink room'
Woman says she found mutilated goat in Vallejo
VIDEO: Man tapes himself to outside of car on I-880 in Oakland
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
More Photos