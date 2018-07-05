FOOD & DRINK

Mac'd elbows its way into Russian Hill

The meat lover. | Photo: Mac'D/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot serving comfort food has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Mac'd, the fresh addition is located at 2127 Polk St. in Russian Hill between Broadway and Vallejo streets.

We shared the eatery's expansion news last month; the restaurant's flagship is located in the Marina at 3347 Fillmore St. The build-your-own macaroni and cheese eatery took over the space that formerly belonged to Dakshin Indian Canteen.

At Mac'd, customers begin by selecting a cheese sauce from six options, including basic, pesto, Goddess, Buffalo, Hellapeno and vegan. From there, you'll choose your pasta and mix-ins, like corn, mushrooms, bacon, chorizo and others.

Finish it off with a selected topping, which range from Korean short rib and pulled pork to truffle oil and Hot Cheetos. (Check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of six Yelp reviews, Mac'd seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

John L., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "Amazing! I got the Goddess with Hot Cheetos topping and it was like nothing I've ever had before. I felt like I was a kid again just enjoying good comfort food filled with indulgences."

Yelper Gaurav M. added, "Gourmet build your own mac and cheese - right in front of my eyes. The line is long and my feet are tired - but I wait. I can hear my heart beat. I can feel the tears of joy in my eyes."

And Bianca M. wrote, "I went to MAC'D on their opening day and was surprised at how helpful and attentive the staff were. The cashier took the time to explain the different sauces to me and never made me feel rushed or anything."

Mac'd is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
