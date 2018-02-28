FOOD & DRINK

'Marufuku' Brings Hakata-Style Ramen To Temescal

Photo: Marufuku Ramen

By Hoodline
Based in San Francisco's Japantown, Marufuku Ramen is opening its first Oakland location today in Temescal at 4828 Telegraph Ave.

"We just wanted to do something in the East Bay," said manager Yuki Sakakibara. "Especially this area. I love Temescal. It is the best place for us."
Marufuku Ramen opens today at 4282 Telegraph Ave. | Photo: Cirrus Wood/Hoodline

He cited the area's high concentration of ethnic and independent mom-and-pop eateries as a main reason for opening in the neighborhood.

Marafuku serves hakata, a style of ramen from southwest Japan consisting of thin noodles in a clouded pork broth. To create its tonkatsu pork broth, the restaurant simmers ingredients for twenty hours, "making a real taste," said Sakakibara.


The Temescal menu will initially mirror the San Francisco location. "In Japantown, people need typical Japanese things," said Sakakibara, but a few members of the staff are ready to experiment, he added.

Sakakibara said he plans to add a more diverse array of sakes and expand the restaurant's cocktail selection.
Photo: Marufuku

"We just want space to try some new things," he said. "We want to figure it out."

Marufuku is open tonight from 5:30 to 9:30 at 4828 Telegraph Ave.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News