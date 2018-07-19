MCDONALD'S

How to score free McDonald's throwback swag

McDonalds is giving away 90's era gear like Big Mac socks, some really cool pins for your backpack or a hat. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
McDonald's is giving away some cool throwback treats that 90s kids will love.

As part of a promotion, McDonald's is delivering 90s era gear like Big Mac socks, some really cool pins for your backpack, a fanny pack and a blue jean jacket. The only requirement is to order your lunch using UberEats.

The promotion is all part of the McDonald's global McDelivery day.

The merchandise is only available with online orders from certain locations around town and is on a first come, first served basis. But it works!

Several people in the newsroom at our sister station ABC13 in Houston, including Mayra Moreno, have ordered and received their item.

It only took about 15 minutes to get, and she got the McDonald's french fry socks.

Make sure you read the fine print.

The "Dollar Menu" is not available for delivery, and prices in the UberEats app may be higher than those at the restaurants.

You will also have to pay Uber's delivery fee.

