Mission eats: pop-up fundraisers, Sugoi Sushi update

La Cocina (2948 Folsom St.)
On June 1, La Cocina will host two events aimed at honoring the incubator kitchen's various entrepreneurs, "primarily immigrant women and women of color in launching self-sustaining food businesses that benefit themselves, their families and our whole community," according to a representative.
First, La Cocina's silent auction fundraiser is running until Friday at 3 p.m., where food lovers can bid on ten culinary experiences, including two "big ticket items" hosted by Traci Des Jardins (Jardiniere, Mijita, The Commissary, Arguello) for a New Orleans culinary tour and Nick Pihakis (Jim N Nick's) for a barbecue ribs and private jet tour of Birmingham, Alabama. (You can bid on culinary experiences here.)
Voices from the Kitchen. | Photo: La Cocina/Facebook
In the evening, the sixth installment of La Cocina's F&B: Voices from the Kitchen will be staged at the Gray Area Theater (2665 Mission St.) from 6 - 8 p.m. The theme for the production is "Service: stories to celebrate those who serve others."
Voices from the Kitchen, a biannual storytelling project created by La Cocina, "seeks to share the voices an stories from the cooks and kitchens that are often less heard," according to the representative. The performance is centered around -- and includes -- food and drink in conjunction with the thematic topic.
Proceeds help support La Cocina's incubator program. (Tickets can be purchased here.)
The Best Damn Brisket Cubano. | Photo: 4505 Burgers & BBQ
4505 Burgers & BBQ pop-up (3465 19th St.)
Also on Friday, 4505 Burgers and BBQ is popping up for the entire month of June at Cuban eatery Media Noche as part of its guest chef Cubano series.
The series is an opportunity for the restaurant to collaborate with other Bay Area eateries while raising funds for various community partners.
The Divisadero barbecue spot is supporting Western Addition-based nonprofit Community Grows, a youth-centered program that aims to rebuild and maintain community gardens and parks in diverse and low-income communities.
On the menu, 4505 has created what is being billed as "The Best Damn Brisket Cubano," with smoked Five Dot Ranch beef brisket, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, barbecue mayo and bread and butter pickles.
Past partners of Media Noche's program include Ryan Pollnow of Flour + Water, Evan and Sarah Rich of Rich Table and Miguel Escobedo of Al Pastor Papi.
Update
Sugoi Sushi. | Photo: Christian S./Yelp
Sugoi Sushi (1152 Valencia St.)
Lastly, as we reported yesterday, Sugoi Sushi (between 22nd and 23rd Streets) has closed its doors.
While we originally reported that it wasn't clear why the eatery shuttered, Hoodline tipster Andy L. wrote in to let us know that the the restaurant's owners responded to a customer on Yelp addressing the closure.
According to owner Roy L., he "decided to close" due to a dispute with his landlord, but Sugoi Sushi will reopen at a yet-to-be-disclosed location in the next two months.
Thanks for the tip, Andy L.!
