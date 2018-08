Mixt salad lounge opens in former La Rondalla space

Healthy eaters in the Mission have a new option: Mixt recently opened at 901 Valencia St., previously home to La Rondalla , which closed in 2016 after operating at the site for more than 60 years.Mixt specializes in freshly prepared salads, plates and grain bowls with house-made dressings and protein options like chorizo, grilled free range chicken, flat iron steak, marinated tofu and steelhead trout with everything bagel seasoning.The space includes a main dining room in the front, and a self-described "salad lounge" in the rear that Yelper Ann L. described as "swanky." Although the location has been approved for beer and wine sales, it's not yet offering adult beverages.With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition."The restaurant was clean, bright and inviting," Yelper Ross R. said . "The staff was friendly and the food tasted fresh and delicious. Overall a yummy, filling, fast, healthy and affordable dinner."Yelper Claudia A. added , "So glad to see another lunch option on Valencia Street. Loved the ease of ordering. The portions were generous and tasted good, but I wish the steak had seasoning."Mixt is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.