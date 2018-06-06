FOOD & DRINK

Mixt salad lounge opens in former La Rondalla space

Photo: Mixt/Yelp

By Hoodline
Healthy eaters in the Mission have a new option: Mixt recently opened at 901 Valencia St., previously home to La Rondalla, which closed in 2016 after operating at the site for more than 60 years.

Mixt specializes in freshly prepared salads, plates and grain bowls with house-made dressings and protein options like chorizo, grilled free range chicken, flat iron steak, marinated tofu and steelhead trout with everything bagel seasoning.

The space includes a main dining room in the front, and a self-described "salad lounge" in the rear that Yelper Ann L. described as "swanky." Although the location has been approved for beer and wine sales, it's not yet offering adult beverages.
Photo: Mixt/Yelp

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition.

"The restaurant was clean, bright and inviting," Yelper Ross R. said. "The staff was friendly and the food tasted fresh and delicious. Overall a yummy, filling, fast, healthy and affordable dinner."

Yelper Claudia A. added, "So glad to see another lunch option on Valencia Street. Loved the ease of ordering. The portions were generous and tasted good, but I wish the steak had seasoning."

Mixt is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
