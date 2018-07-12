FOOD & DRINK

Modern Mexican spot Kahlo opens its doors in Chelsea

Photo: Michael I./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Mexican restaurant that focuses on regional cuisine from Guadalajara and Puebla has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Chelsea, called Kahlo, is located at 525 W. 29th St., between 10th and 11th avenues.

Though the owners are Colombian, they were inspired by the "perseverance" of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo to bring their love of Mexican culture and cuisine to life via the restaurant, according to DNAinfo. You'll see references to Kahlo's art throughout the premises.

You'll also find modern takes on classic appetizers, like guacamole dressed up with charred mango or black garlic ancho chili paste. Ceviche options include lobster with coconut ginger, pineapple, mango relish and lotus root chip. More substantial dishes include tostadas with yellowfin tuna, avocado sauce, cabbage and caviar crema, or sea bass in an olive salsa with charred pineapple and onion salsa. Agave-based spirits, mezcal and tequila are well-represented in the cocktails.

Kahlo has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Brenae L., who reviewed the new spot on July 5, wrote, "This place has a creative drink menu, delicious ceviche and guacamole and a perfect vibe for a dinner with friends or a date."

And wendy k. wrote, "Off the beaten track but worth the short walk. Great food and cocktails. Decor is chandeliers, fresh flowers, cozy, sophisticated and comfortable. One of best restaurants in Chelsea/Hudson Yards."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Kahlo is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Thursday, and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
