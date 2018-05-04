New American eatery The Bear & Monarch debuts in FiDi hotel

The Bear & Monarch, a new American restaurant, has opened at the Loews San Francisco Hotel. (222 Sansome St. between California & Pine).
According to Eater, Chef Howard Ko is reinventing classic dishes frequently associated with San Francisco, drawing on his background in fine dining and inspiration from Chinatown and other neighborhoods.
Bone marrow and beef tartare. | Photo: jo m./Yelp
Menu offerings include a dry-aged beef selection, clam chowder in seaweed-sourdough bread bowls, and double cheeseburgers with bacon and fancy sauce. The spot is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and a full cocktail menu is available.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, The Bear & Monarch seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Lana S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 26, said: "Great place! Very cozy, beautiful design. The staff is very professional and friendly. I had kind salmon (sous is fantastic) for the main and delicious doughnut for desert!"
Heirloom carrot with yogurt. | Photo: Jo m./Yelp
"Great new spot in the heart of the financial district," added Yelper Mike O. "This place rocked and should be a staple in SF for many years to come. Well done Loew's and Chef Ko!!"
And Alyssa N. said: "The new hot spot in Fidi! Beautiful atmosphere with a welcoming vibe. Highly recommend going hungry because you won't want to miss this menu!"
The Bear & Monarch is open from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
