New bar Hometown Heroes East Bay opens its doors

Photo: Leme K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 4000 Adeline St., the new addition is called Hometown Heroes East Bay.

The new sports bar, which has an outpost in South San Francisco at 303 Grand Ave., took over the space that used to be home to Propaganda.

Stop by to catch a game and chow down on bar bites like wings, a quesadilla, a fried chicken sandwich, fries and more. Additionally, you'll find Likha, a Filipino pop-up, churning out items like pork belly sisig rice with braised pork belly, eggs, fresh onions, cilantro and lime.

Wash it all down with your choice of beer, ranging from Modelo Especial and Fort Point KSA to Golden State Cider and others. If you're looking for something a bit lighter, opt for one of the 10 cocktails on its menu. (See the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Mary F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 25, wrote, "A gem that has opened up in Emeryville- Hometown Heroes is a neighborhood bar with local/Bay area vibes, strong drinks, and there's even Filipino food being served by Likha."

Yelper Leme K. added, "I hope this place stays open. This corner spot can be hard to attract foot traffic but after reading this review, I hope you'll make a visit. This place has super friendly people with the chill Bay Area Attitude and upbeat environment."

And Victor G. wrote, "Hometown Heroes takes up Propaganda's space and the interior/exterior are basically the same. There are 5 flatscreens now and not a lot of seating. Offerings: 8 craft drafts, 12ish can drafts, artisan cocktails and Filipino eats."

Head on over to check it out: Hometown Heroes East Bay is open from 4 p.m.-midnight Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
