FOOD & DRINK

New bridal tailor Halena Couture debuts in San Jose

Photo: Halena Couture/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bridal gown and alteration spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to the Rose Garden, called Halena Couture, is located at 265 Meridian Ave.

Located between Park Avenue and W. San Carlos Street, Helena Couture specializes in custom bridal gowns designed to each client's specifications and measurements. The business also provides adjustments, and can reproduce particular garments that clients choose. Visit the business' website for all the details.

Halena Couture has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

"Overall, I would definitely recommend trying Halena Couture if you have a wedding dress you want to alter to your specifications," Yelper Ray N. said. "Also, from what it seems, she also produces wedding dresses."

And Huyen T. said, "Cute and intimate shop with quality and timely services."

Head on over to check it out: Halena Couture is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Jose
FOOD & DRINK
From pork to piñatas, get to know the freshest new businesses to launch in Vallejo
New taco truck Tacos Baja Cali now serving Vallejo area
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
Sink your teeth into avozilla, the 4-pound avocado as big as your face
Onigilly brings the Japanese rice and seaweed staple to University South
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
10,000 people participate in AIDS Walk SF
Democrats pass on Sen. Feinstein to support her rival
Couple describes finding missing Oregon woman near Big Sur
BART passenger seen smoking meth on train arrested
France beats Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup
Black woman says CVS manager called police over coupon
Elon Musk calls Thai cave diver 'pedo' on social media
Two more bobcats sickened in Santa Cruz Area
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after beach trip
'Burners' pack Castro Theatre to celebrate life of Burning Man founder
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
PHOTOS: Thousands participate in 2018 AIDS Walk in SF
USGS reports 3.0-magnitude earthquake near Castro Valley
More News