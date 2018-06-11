New bridal tailor Halena Couture debuts in San Jose

A new bridal gown and alteration spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to the Rose Garden, called Halena Couture, is located at 265 Meridian Ave.
Located between Park Avenue and W. San Carlos Street, Helena Couture specializes in custom bridal gowns designed to each client's specifications and measurements. The business also provides adjustments, and can reproduce particular garments that clients choose. Visit the business' website for all the details.
Halena Couture has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
"Overall, I would definitely recommend trying Halena Couture if you have a wedding dress you want to alter to your specifications," Yelper Ray N. said. "Also, from what it seems, she also produces wedding dresses."
And Huyen T. said, "Cute and intimate shop with quality and timely services."
Head on over to check it out: Halena Couture is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
