New Indian Spot 'Tarka Tandoori' Debuts In San Jose

A new Indian and halal spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Tarka Tandoori, the new addition is located at 1147 S. De Anza Blvd. in San Jose.


The new spot comes from "techies who craved the immaculate flavors of the street food and dhabas (roadside eateries) from Northern India." It specializes in Indian chaats (snacks), curries, fresh-baked breads and tandoori meats and vegetables.

Chaat options include potato-pea samosas, bhel puri (rice puffs stuffed with peanuts, potatoes, onions, and chutney), and chole bhature (a puffy, leavened fried bread with masala chickpeas for dipping).

On the tandoor menu, you'll find sour cream and saffron-marinated salmon; minced lamb with onions, ginger, garlic, and spices; and a marinated vegetable platter with bell pepper, onion, tomato, potato and farmers cheese.

There's also a selection of curries, including goat curry and butter chicken, and some "Indo-Chinese" dishes like fried Manchurian corn with a sweet and sour soy-garlic sauce. You can view the full menu here.

With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Cool M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 28th, said: "Great people, food and service. I also had a conversation with the owners and chef, and walked away feeling that they were truly passionate about Indian food."

And Mir A. said: "Great new Indian restaurant. Owners are educated ex-techies and easy to talk to. The food is not oily like regular restaurant food, but is more homestyle, with slightly different flavors than you will get elsewhere. The service is friendly and good, taste is great."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tarka Tandoori is open Friday and Saturday from 5pm-9:30pm and Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5pm-9pm.
