New Inner Sunset sushi bar Sumo opens its doors

Photo: Genevieve Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sushi bar, offering sushi, ramen and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 420 Judah St. in the Inner Sunset, the new addition is called Sumo.

The eatery, which replaced Sapporo Ramen Izakaya, is owned and operated by the same owners of the former ramen shop. Menu offerings include a wide array of sushi dishes, along with appetizers, sashimi bowls, grilled skewers, teriyaki options, ramen and many more.

Wash it all down with your choice of beer, hot or cold sake, shochu, soju, tea or soda.

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Sumo has been warmly received by patrons.

Becca W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 24, wrote, "This place used to be Sapporo Ramen Izakaya but is still owned and operated by the same people. I absolutely love this place. It's literally my favorite restaurant. I can come here days in a row or multiple times a week."

And Khloe M. wrote, "Without any doubt one of the best meals I have had in my life! We went there on Friday night around 8pm and the whole restaurant was packed. We had four people but we only waited 30 minutes to get a table."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Sumo is open from 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-11:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
