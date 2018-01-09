FOOD & DRINK

New Japanese spot 'Marugame Udon' debuts In San Francisco's Stonestown

SAN FRANCISCO --
If you've got Japanese food on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called Marugame Udon, the new addition is located at Stonestown Mall on the first level near Chipotle.

This newcomer--which has another US outpost in Los Angeles that opened last fall--specializes in cafeteria-style and customizable udon dishes at affordable price points. The chain already has quite a following with more than 700 locations in Japan.

Customers can select from an array of hot or cold udon options like kake udon, mentai kamatama (pollock roe), curry udon, beef, and spicy chicken.

Add-ins include a variety of tempura selections like sweet potato, chicken, asparagus, fishcake, or squid. Noodle bowls are completed with toppings like shiso, tuna mayo, or salmon flake musubi and inari (fried tofu) sushi. (Full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of 52 reviews on Yelp so far, Marugame Udon has gotten a good response.

Holly n., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 1st, said: "I love their noodles! And the udon noodles were freshly made right in front of your eyes! So happy there is this location near me, and definitely be coming back!"

Yelper Jennifer Y. added: "I have been searching and craving a good udon spot in the Bay Area! My prayers have been answered now that Marugame Udon has opened."

And Lily T. said: "Everything was delicious! The beef udon was flavorful and soothing. The udon was soft, but still had a little spring in it."

Marugame Udon is open Wednesday from 5pm-8pm, Thursday-Tuesday from 5pm-9pm, Friday from 11am-3:30pm, and Saturday-Thursday from 11am-3pm. According to a note on its web site, the restaurant will be temporarily closed from January 14th to January 17th.
