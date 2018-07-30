New Korean spot Lucky Pig debuts in the Tenderloin

A new Korean spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 791 O'Farrell St. in the Tenderloin, the fresh arrival is called Lucky Pig.
This newbie in the former Bang San Thai space offers an array of classic Korean fare, like tofu-kimchi dumplings, japchae noodles, and a whole rotisserie chicken stuffed with glutinous rice and herbs.
To drink, there's Korean beer, flavored soju and green tea (both hot and iced). American wines like pinot gris and rose are on the menu alongside Korean blackberry and plum wines.
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, Lucky Pig has been warmly received by patrons.
Jaymie Lynn S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 23, wrote, "I felt that everything we tried was pretty good. Our waitress kindly gave us pan-fried mackerel on the house and I enjoyed every bit of it! We also had the pork ribs and pork belly that came out sizzling! I love that kind of stuff. Both were really good. I'd recommend the pork belly if you enjoy a good marinade. We got it spicy and it was delicious!"
And Matthew B. wrote, "Great little spot for Korean food. The Kimchi pancake is excellent, nice and crispy and not soggy like many others. We ordered the kimchi pancake, braised pork and kimchi, and the spicy pork. All dishes were fantastic and would definitely order again. This will be our regular spot for Korean food."
Head on over to check it out: Lucky Pig is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
