Starbucks ditching plastic straws out of environmental concerns

Starbucks announces plans to stop offering plastic straws by 2020 (Credit: Starbucks)

SEATTLE --
Starbucks, citing the environment threat to oceans, will ban plastic straws from all of its stores globally in less than two years.

A Venti Mocha Frappuccino is displayed at a Starbucks, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in New York.


The company becomes the largest food and beverage company operating globally to do so.

Starbucks said Monday that it is making available a strawless lid at 8,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada for certain drinks.

Starbucks Coffee Co. estimates the switch will eliminate more than 1 billion plastic straws a year.

Even though straws are small, they can create serious environmental problems, so now a growing number of activists say it's time to just say no.


The company's announcement comes a week after it's hometown, Seattle, banned single-use plastic straws and utensils at businesses that sell food or drinks in the city.

Starbucks said cold beverages in which a straw is typically included make up 50 percent of the drinks its sells, up from just 37 percent five years ago.

