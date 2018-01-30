FOOD & DRINK

'Nobuyuki' Sushi Bar Opens In Outer Richmond

Nobuyuki, a new sushi bar, has opened in the Outer Richmond at 2221 Clement St. (between 24th Ave. & 23rd Ave.).

As we reported last year, preparations were underway for taking over the former Luna Rossa space in June 2017. While the restaurant was initially expected to open last summer, it recently debuted.

The menu features an all-omakase or chef's choice selection, so expect to see a rotating menu with fresh seafood delivered daily. There's a sake pairing for the omakase selection, too.

The new sushi bar has already earned a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Bonnie Y., among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, praised the chef, "who really knows what authentic Japanese food/real good sushi is. Love the ambience of this place too, it's like the best little secret you don't want others to know."

Diner Lauren D. praised Nobuyuki's "delicious and beautiful omakase for $65 per person. You can also order individual sushi but we went with the chef's choice. The atmosphere was good: nice lighting and decor, with jazz music."

Nobuyuki is now open at 2221 Clement St.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
Show More
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
More News