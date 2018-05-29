FOOD & DRINK

Noodle attitude: Ichiraku Ramen arrives in the Inner Richmond

Photo: Simon C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving ramen? You're in luck: Ichiraku Ramen has recently open at 5336 Geary Blvd. (at 17th Ave.) in the Inner Richmond.

This new ramen specialist offers three types of rich tonkotsu pork broth: regular, spicy "red garlic" and black garlic. They're offered in two sizes: petite "challenger" bowls, which allow customers to sample more than one flavor, or full-sized "warrior" bowls.

The menu also boasts a few Japanese appetizers, like gyoza, takoyaki and edamame. There's no beer and wine license, so beverage options are currently limited to Coke, Sprite and Calpico, a milky and acidic Japanese soft drink.

Ichiraku Ramen has gotten good reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp.

Jeff W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, said, "I came here for the soft opening. The ramen was good, and the broth was great. It consisted of the thinner style of noodles, which I prefer."

Yelper Malaya C. added, "Pretty decent ramen compared to what the Bay has to offer in this price range ... All in all, pretty fair price for a small (challenger) bowl and takoyaki at about $12. Would recommend this place if you want a tasty, light meal for a decent price."

Head on over to check it out: Ichiraku Ramen is open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineSan Francisco
FOOD & DRINK
Yo También Cantina brings Venezuelan-Californian eats to the Inner Sunset
McDonald's marks 50 years of Big Mac with 'MacCoin' free burger deal
Happy National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Alert issued for salads, wraps from Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Kroger due to parasite worry
Latin American eats: get to know Oakland's 3 newest spots
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Nia Wilson memorial service
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Funeral taking place for Oakland BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Show More
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Top intel officials stress election security during White House visit
Good Samaritans help in dramatic fire rescue
Carr Fire is 6th most destructive fire in California history
More News