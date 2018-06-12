FOOD & DRINK

NYC-based chain taking over Lanesplitter Pizza's Temescal location

Photo: Google Street View

By Hoodline
The Temescal location of an East Bay pizza chain is closing so a new eatery can take over the space -- and become the Temescal location of a New York-based pizza chain.

Artichoke Basille's will take over the spot at 4799 Telegraph Ave. now occupied by Lanesplitter Pizza. The new restaurant, slated to open this fall, will be the second location in California for the company after its Berkeley spot, which opened in 2013.

Owner Jim Trevor, a Northern California native, told Hoodline he wanted to bring some East Coast flavor to the area. "There's a lot of growth happening in the Oakland food scene. New and exciting concepts are popping up constantly, and we want Artichoke to be part of the movement," he said.

Thanks to the Berkeley store, the company had some local awareness.

"We observed a large number of customers traveling to the Berkeley store from Oakland, and many of the UC Berkeley students, who are some of our most loyal customers, move to Oakland neighborhoods after they graduate," said Trevor.

Artichoke Basille's Pizza was founded in 2008 by cousins Francis Garcia and Sal Basille in Manhattan's East Village. The chain currently operates 12 stores in NYC, Miami and is considering additional locations in Lakeshore and Downtown Oakland.
Photo: Yelp

Closing the Temescal restaurant will "allow us to focus on our other three locations and be able to manage them more effectively," wrote Lanesplitter co-founders Daniel Rogers and Vic Gumper in a joint statement to Eater.

"We have kept our employees in the loop through this process, while attempting to maintain employment for all of the staff who indicated a preference to stay," they wrote. "Currently, there are no plans to close more locations."

Artichoke's serves traditional pizza styles like margherita, pepperoni, and Sicilian, alongside more distinctive offerings, like surimi-topped crab and a spinach-and-cream-topped artichoke pies. Opening dates and hours are yet to be released.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOakland
